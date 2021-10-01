Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. 574,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,380,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $64.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

