Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 600 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.74.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $627.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,488. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a PE ratio of 735.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $620.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

