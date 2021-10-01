Oxler Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,349.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,445. The firm has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,499.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,343.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

