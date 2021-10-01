Oxler Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

ABC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,247. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

