Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.89. 8,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 299,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.