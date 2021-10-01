PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PageGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

