Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $16,463,855.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $14,081,769.45.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion and a PE ratio of -20.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

