Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,403 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.65.

MTB opened at $149.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $90.45 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

