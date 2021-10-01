Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $850,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,409 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 191,934 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,342,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

IRM opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.