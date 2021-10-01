Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

NVCR opened at $116.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,322.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.05. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

