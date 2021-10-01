Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $117.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average of $114.81. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

