Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,481,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,182,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,984,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 116.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after purchasing an additional 348,715 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NET opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.33 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total value of $2,288,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 809,790 shares of company stock valued at $94,973,134 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

