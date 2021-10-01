Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,551 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 68.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

