Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Raymond James cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

