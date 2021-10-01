ParallelCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 157.2% higher against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $43,441.49 and $81.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.98 or 0.00345139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

