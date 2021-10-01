Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.08.

POU stock opened at C$18.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.96 and a 1-year high of C$19.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.01.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,846. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

