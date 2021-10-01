Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Achieves Market Cap of $78.55 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $25.29 or 0.00053189 BTC on popular exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $78.55 million and approximately $18.52 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00105868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00142164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.11 or 1.00009505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.01 or 0.06727043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,410 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

