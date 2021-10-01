Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PK stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.95. 265,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,194. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

