Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.63% of Parker-Hannifin worth $250,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 216.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock opened at $279.62 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $196.98 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

