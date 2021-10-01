Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,032 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.07. 6,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,223. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $98.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.64.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

