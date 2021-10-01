Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,187 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.94. 2,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,460. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.23.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

