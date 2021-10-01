Patriot Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,230 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.47. 747,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,671,868. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

