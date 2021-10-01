Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 678,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,873,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $217.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

