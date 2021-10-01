Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,448 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 133,052 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

