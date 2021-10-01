Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after buying an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after buying an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after buying an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after buying an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.