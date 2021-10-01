Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 341 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $462,000.

Shares of USIG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.30. 26,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,539. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $62.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

