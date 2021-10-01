Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.11.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

