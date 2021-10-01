Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of PGC stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $628.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In related news, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

