Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,015 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chewy worth $24,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,573,000 after purchasing an additional 232,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Chewy stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.54. 41,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,003. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.16. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3,377.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.