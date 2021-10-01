Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,247,000 after buying an additional 1,684,726 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

