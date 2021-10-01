Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,222 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $22,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 62.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $139.76. 27,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,814 shares of company stock worth $56,433,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.