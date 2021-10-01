Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 10,004 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 0.6% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in American Tower by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,014,000 after acquiring an additional 81,491 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.73. The stock had a trading volume of 43,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,931. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.52 and a 200 day moving average of $266.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

