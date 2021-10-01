PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.66. 124,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,565. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.56 and a 200 day moving average of $149.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.08.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.