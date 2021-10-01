PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.67. 70,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,565. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

