Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 319.4% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PESI opened at $6.65 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

