Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Permanent TSB Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,603. Permanent TSB Group has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
