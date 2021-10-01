Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Permanent TSB Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,603. Permanent TSB Group has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

