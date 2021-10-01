Permission Coin Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $32.33 million and approximately $832,866.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00105868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00142164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.11 or 1.00009505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.01 or 0.06727043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

