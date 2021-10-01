Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 52.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Personalis were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 1,234.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 120,388 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 72.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 139,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 58,848 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Personalis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNL opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $854.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,745 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

