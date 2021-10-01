Peter Anevski Sells 55,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $3,127,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $56.00 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,986,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
