Peter Anevski Sells 55,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $3,127,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $56.00 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,986,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

