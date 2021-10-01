PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $50.02

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.02, but opened at $47.99. PetroChina shares last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 1,379 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 115.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 166,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PetroChina by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 44.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 50,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

