Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Downgraded by DNB Markets to “Sell”

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PGSVY opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. Pgs Asa has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $214.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.89.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter.

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

