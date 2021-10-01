Phantomx (PNX) Trading 13.9% Higher This Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantomx has a market cap of $27,724.77 and approximately $7.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.28 or 0.00367911 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001993 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.75 or 0.00862137 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.