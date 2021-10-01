Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.65. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 1 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.81 million and a PE ratio of 16.38.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
