Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.65. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.81 million and a PE ratio of 16.38.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

