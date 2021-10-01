Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PNXGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Investec cut Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PNXGF opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.