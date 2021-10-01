PIBBLE Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $26.68 million and $41,298.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

