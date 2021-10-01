PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Short Interest Down 77.9% in September

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the August 31st total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:PKO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

Get PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKO. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 1,732.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 2,167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified and closed-end management fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The company was founded on November 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.