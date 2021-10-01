Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pinnacle Bank stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. Pinnacle Bank has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.

Pinnacle Bank (Morgan Hill, California) engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; and Other. It offers services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations and individuals.

