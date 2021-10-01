Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Separately, Truist upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $98.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.