Piper Sandler Comments on First Internet Bancorp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.
First Internet Bancorp Company Profile
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
