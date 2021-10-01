Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

BMRC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BMRC stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

